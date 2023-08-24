Showers and storms return

BALTIMORE — A couple waves of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected today. The first round arrives this morning during the morning commute. There will be a brief break in the rain and storm activity midday before the second round slides through late-afternoon/evening. Friday will be very hot and humid with highs in the low-90s with heat index values in the triple digits! Rain lingers into Friday morning before scattered storms form during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk for isolated strong storms. Damaging winds will be the top concerns. There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm later in the day on Saturday as a cold front swings through. Highs on Saturday warm into the mid and upper-80s. Mostly dry on Sunday with temperatures falling into the low-80s. Rain chances increase heading into next week with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Stay sunny!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.