Showers and storms on Opening Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly cloudy skies to start with a few isolated showers in the morning. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s this afternoon. The organized shower/storm activity holds off until mid-afternoon. A level 2/5 Slight risk for short-lived strong to severe storms is in place for the entire area today. A cold front drives scattered showers and storms from west to east around 3 pm through the evening hours. Some showers could linger after sunset. Damaging wind is the main threat, but some large-sized hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Conditions dry out behind the cold front on Tuesday with temperatures in the low-60s through the middle of the week. Temperatures rise back into the upper-70s and low-80s on Thursday and Friday with another round of showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures take a hit this weekend, with highs in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 44. West wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.