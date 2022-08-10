Showers and storms develop today

BALTIMORE — A cold front moves through the area today- bringing showers and thunderstorms to central Maryland this afternoon/evening. A marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms exists for the afternoon with damaging winds and flash flooding being the primary concerns. An Areal Flood Watch goes into effect at 2 pm this afternoon for the Baltimore metro, southern Baltimore, Howard, and Anne Arundel counties. Rainfall totals may add up to 1-1.50" for most areas with locally higher amounts up to 3". Another cold front will slide through Thursday evening, which may produce a few showers. Cooler air settles in behind the front—decreasing the humidity and dropping temperatures down into the 80s Friday through the weekend!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.