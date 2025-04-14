Showers and storms develop this evening

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s this afternoon with broken clouds and light southerly winds. Showers and thunderstorms slide in this evening, with damaging winds being the primary concern. The storm threat ends around midnight. Winds increase Tuesday with a chance of a few spotty showers. Staying breezy through mid-week before winds relax briefly on Thursday. Plenty of dry time for the second half of the work week. Warming back up into the 70s on Friday and climbing near 80° on Saturday! Saturday features some showers, but Sunday looks dry.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.