Showers and storms are on the way

BALTIMORE — A disturbance brings widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms mid-morning through the afternoon. There will be abundant cloud cover today-keeping temperatures below average, in the low-80s. The cold front will clear the area around dinnertime and conditions dry out tonight. Friday will be dry and hotter with highs near 90° and plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid this weekend with highs in the low-90s. Most of the weekend will be rain/storm-free, however, there is a slight chance of an isolated storm later in the day on Sunday. Model guidance has pushed back on rain and storm chances for Monday-keeping the day mostly dry. Tuesday looks wet with showers gliding through in the morning. Temperatures next week will range in the mid to upper-80s.

Stay sunny!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming south 5-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. West wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.