Showers and storm chances linger

BALTIMORE — The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs will range in the low-90s and the humidity will be elevated! Saturday looks mostly dry with more sunshine. A disturbance brings another chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. It will be hot and humid this weekend with highs in the low-90s. The weather pattern dries out heading into next week/ It will still be very toasty and sticky with highs in the low-90s.

Today A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.