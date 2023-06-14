Shower chances return today

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder arrive by the late-morning hours before rain activity becomes more isolated in nature this afternoon. Drier on Thursday as high pressure briefly moves in, with milder temperatures late-week, in the mid-80s. Low pressure to our north may spark around of scattered showers on Friday afternoon. Father's Day weekend looks drier and very warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Wet weather returns as we kick off the week for Juneteenth. Storms and showers fill back in and that will hold us to the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Juneteenth A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.