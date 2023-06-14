Shower chances return today

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder arrive by the late-morning hours before rain activity becomes more isolated in nature this afternoon. Drier on Thursday as high pressure briefly moves in, with milder temperatures late-week, in the mid-80s. Low pressure to our north may spark around of scattered showers on Friday afternoon. Father's Day weekend looks drier and very warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Wet weather returns as we kick off the week for Juneteenth. Storms and showers fill back in and that will hold us to the upper 70s.
Have a great day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Juneteenth A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.