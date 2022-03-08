Shifting Temperatures

WMAR

For the second day in a row, we broke a high temperatures record at BWI airport! The previous record set back in 1974 was 76° and we surpassed that by 3°. The strong southerly flow that propelled temperatures into the upper 70s was courtesy of a cold front that will move though the area overnight. Temperatures on the other side of the front will drop 25° by Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures that will struggle to reach the mid 50s.

WMAR

After that, colder air gets pushed into the area Wednesday as another cold front approaches. Morning temperatures will flirt with freezing, which means folks along and north of I-95 could see wintry mix during the morning drive. In any case, it will be a cloudy, cold, wet day that will be riddled with intermittent showers. We struggle to get into the 40s Wednesday afternoon, but winds shift heading towards the weekend sending temperatures back into the 50s. Scattered showers return Wednesday, proceeded by cold temperatures on Sunday.

WMAR

#staytuned