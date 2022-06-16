Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow

WMAR

The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of our area under risk for strong storms Thursday. Several storms should develop Thursday across parts of the Ohio Valley and slide our way. Damaging winds and some hail should be the main threats but heavy rain and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The first round of scattered showers and storms will arrive during the morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will likely be embedded in this first round. Looks like most of the showers/storms will exit mid morning and we'll see some dry time for the rest of the morning through the early mid afternoon.

The next shower/storm opportunity arrives during the evening drive. This is where the greatest instability will be present, so the potential for stronger, more turbulent storms will be possible. As the shortwave approaches guidance has been breaking the line apart—which will lead to an isolated severe weather event, rather than a widespread one.

The weekend looks AWESOME!!!!

Unfortunately, it looks like we're going to be part of a heat wave next week!

