Severe storms possible today

BALTIMORE — Hot and humid today with highs near 90°. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather across Maryland. Moisture will come in two rounds: the first arrives this morning and the second moves in mid-afternoon through early-evening (3-9 pm). The second round is the one where strong to severe storms could develop. The main threat will be strong damaging winds and large-sized hail. I wouldn't rule out an isolated spin up or two either. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday before high pressure builds back in to dry us out mid to late-week. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler, in the mid-80s and humidity decreases. Wet weather is in store for the weekend with highs temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.

Stay weather aware!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 84.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am. Low around 65.

Wednesday Isolated storm possible, mostly dry. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.