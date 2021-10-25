Severe Storms Are Possible Late This Afternoon/Evening

Warm, dry with sun and clouds for much of the day out ahead of the cold front. Showers and storms will move in around rush hour. Some storms may be severe. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s. More showers/storms are possible tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. It will be drier on Wednesday and Thursday. More rain is likely to end the work week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 66. Northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Rain likely before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

