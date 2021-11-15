Seesaw Season In Full Effect

We are officially at the half way mark for the month of November...and we've been trending in an unusual direction... BELOW average! We have spent only 5 days — and those were consecutive days last week, above average. Luckily we are in the transitional season of fall, so a temperature swing (albeit temporary) is just around the corner!
By Wednesday, winds will shift and become southerly...sending temperature back into unseasonably warm territory. We should hover around 57° this week, but temperatures Wednesday & Thursday will be roughly 10° above average!
We will remain dry for most of the work week, but another front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing us our only chance for rain this week. A strong area of high pressure builds in behind the front, ensuring that temperatures hang out in the 50s through the beginning of next week.
#staytuned
@wxpatpete