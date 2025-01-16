Seeing snowflakes today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Partly sunny skies today with highs climbing a few degrees above freezing! Areas of light snow are possible this afternoon and evening as a fast-moving area of low pressure swings through. This quick burst of light snow could produce a light coating on grassy surfaces and may potentially drop visibilities during the evening commute. Take it slow as you head home from work. Back in the 40s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The 40s stick around this weekend with rain showers on Saturday and possibly a light wintry mix on Sunday. If this system stays farther south, we will see very little in the way of impacts. Drier and colder for MLK Day with highs hovering around freezing. The coldest air of the season thus far arrives next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

M.L.King Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 18.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 24.