Second Snow Storm This Week Didn't Disappoint

As fate would have it — areas that took the brunt of Monday's snowstorm picked up lower snow totals today. Others, like folks in Taneytown and Towson — locations that barely picked up a couple inches on Monday had some of the higher totals, picking up more than 5 inches!

Other impressive totals were in Manchester and Westminster, locations that picked up more than 4 inches more than they accumulated on Monday. At BWI, snowfall fell perfectly in the forecast— receiving 3 inches on top of the 6+" wicked up on Monday.

Snow totals on the eastern shore were significantly less than what we saw on Monday, with all locations picking up less than four inches.

Another cold front will approach our area on Sunday bringing with it plenty of moisture. This time, snow isn't likely but some freezing rain looks likely— especially north and west of the city. Right now, guidance is showing most of the highlighted area picking up rough a tenth or less inch of ice. We'll have to monitor the temperatures trends over the next 24 hours.

