Seasonal with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Areas of patchy fog form across central Maryland this morning. Afternoon highs warm near 70° today with passing clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine present throughout the rest of the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s. A disturbance moves into the region this weekend- bringing widespread rain and gusty winds. Right now, the heaviest rain arrives Saturday evening into early Sunday. This all depends on the track and speed of the low-pressure system. Temperatures will take a tumble down into the 60s. Feeling brisk and cooler early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday Showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.