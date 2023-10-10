Seasonal with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Areas of patchy fog form across central Maryland this morning. Afternoon highs warm near 70° today with passing clouds. There will be plenty of sunshine present throughout the rest of the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s. A disturbance moves into the region this weekend- bringing widespread rain and gusty winds. Right now, the heaviest rain arrives Saturday evening into early Sunday. This all depends on the track and speed of the low-pressure system. Temperatures will take a tumble down into the 60s. Feeling brisk and cooler early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.