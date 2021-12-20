Seasonal with Sunshine

Watch
Posted at 5:51 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 05:51:35-05

BALTIMORE — High pressure yields plenty of sunshine today with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-40s. It will be less breezy today which will make it feel more comfortable outside! More clouds will be on tap for the first day of winter with temperatures rising near 50°. Low pressure is still on track to stay well to the southeast of the area. Turning brisk for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance of a few showers Christmas Eve night but rainfall totals look minimal. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Christmas Day and winds will be on the breezy side.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Christmas Day A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.

