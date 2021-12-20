Seasonal with Sunshine

BALTIMORE — High pressure yields plenty of sunshine today with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-40s. It will be less breezy today which will make it feel more comfortable outside! More clouds will be on tap for the first day of winter with temperatures rising near 50°. Low pressure is still on track to stay well to the southeast of the area. Turning brisk for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance of a few showers Christmas Eve night but rainfall totals look minimal. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Christmas Day and winds will be on the breezy side.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Christmas Day A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.