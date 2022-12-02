Seasonal with sun today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures begin to warm back up thanks to a slight southerly breeze paired with sunshine. Temperatures will hover around 50. Heading into the weekend another cold front brings in rain showers for Saturday morning and even linger to the early afternoon with temperatures at least bumping back up to the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday and Monday will be cooler once again before another quick passing cold front brings in rain chance for Tuesday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am, then rain, mainly between 8am and 1pm. High near 61. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Rain likely after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.