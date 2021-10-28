Seasonal With Sun & Clouds

It will be seasonal with sun and clouds today. High pressure keeps us dry again before the system out west moves east and brings rainy and windy conditions to end the week. Coastal flooding is a concern. Hence, Coastal Flood Warnings and Watches in effect across the area until Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday with drier weather and highs in the mid to upper 60s moving in just in time for Halloween.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

