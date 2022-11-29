Seasonal with some sun today

BALTIMORE — High temperatures will trend more seasonal today, in the low-50s. A cold front brings rain showers and windy conditions to the region on Wednesday. The rain will come in waves throughout the day with some bands in the afternoon becoming a little heavier. Southerly wind gusts may range between 30-40 mph, which will help high temperatures approach 60°. Winds will still be quite blustery and coming in from the northwest behind the cold front-dropping temperatures below normal on Thursday. Temperatures will rise back above normal this weekend with an afternoon rain chance on Saturday.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Rain, mainly between 8am and 2pm. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday A chance of rain after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.