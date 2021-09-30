Watch
Seasonal With Plentiful Sunshine

Sunny for the the next few days then....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 5:55 AM, Sep 30, 2021
It will be mostly sunny and seasonal today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine will continue into the weekend but it will be warmer with a slight chance for a shower on Sunday. The best chance for showers comes at the beginning of next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: A chance of showers before 9am, then showers likely after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

