Seasonal temps with sunshine

BALTIMORE — Lowering humidity today and Wednesday with more sunshine! Temperatures will trend more seasonal through Thursday, in the low to mid-80s. A warm front moves into the region on Thursday-sparking afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The 90s make a comeback on Friday as a warm front lifts to our north. The chance for thundershowers lingers into Friday. Spotty storms are possible on Saturday afternoon with a slight chance of a pop-up storm on Sunday. Highs will range in the low to mid-80s into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 85. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 3 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.