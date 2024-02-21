Watch Now
Seasonal temps with sun

Showers & clouds late-week...
High pressure will remain in control through the middle of the week. Milder with highs in the mid-50s with more clouds late week. A cold front approaches from the west on Thursday, bringing some showers to the area towards the evening. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/bright-sunny-skies-today
Posted at 2:30 AM, Feb 21, 2024
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-40s. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-50s late week with more cloud cover. A cold front approaches, bringing some light showers to the area towards Thursday evening. On and off rain showers linger into Friday with drier skies towards the evening. Increasing sunshine this weekend with seasonal temperatures on Saturday, in the 40s. Warming up into the mid-50s on Sunday and the low-60s next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming east-southeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

