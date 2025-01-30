Seasonal temps & sunny skies today

BATIMORE — Happy Thursday! More seasonal today with highs in the mid-40s paired with sunny skies. Temperatures rebound back into the mid-50s on Friday with widespread rain throughout the day. Drying out this weekend with cooler temperatures, in the mid-40s. A milder start to the week with readings in the mid-50s on Monday! The 40s return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry skies with intervals of clouds and sunshine through the middle of the week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Rain. Low around 37. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Rain. High near 54.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.