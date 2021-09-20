Seasonal Temperatures with Sun & Clouds

High pressure will keep us dry today and seasonal with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. The chance for showers increases as an upper level trough and cold front approach by mid-week. It will be cooler behind the front on Friday with decreasing clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Seasonal and mostly sunny conditions return for the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light northeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.