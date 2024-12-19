Seasonal temperatures for your Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! More seasonal today with high temperatures warming up into the mid-40s. A few showers are possible on Friday with the potential of a snowflakes mixing in across northeast Maryland. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures tumble into the weekend and winds turn blustery, especially on Saturday for the Ravens game. Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph will make it feel like the 20s during the game, so make sure you dress warm! Temperatures will only hit the mid-30s on Saturday and will likely stay below freezing all day Sunday! It does look a touch warmer next week as we get closer to Christmas and the start of Hanukkah.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow showers, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A chance of rain showers, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Christmas Day A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.