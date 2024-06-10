Seasonal start to the new week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a seasonal start to the work week with highs in the low-80s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. There is a chance of an isolated shower or two this evening. Some sprinkles are possible on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s mid-week before soaring well into the low to mid-90s on Thursday and Friday! The humidity will creep up as well. On Friday, a cold front slides through- sparking scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Father's Day weekend will be drier with sunshine and warm with temperatures in the upper-80s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday Partly cloudy, with the chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 96.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.