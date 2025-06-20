Seasonal for the first day of astronomical summer!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! In the wake of the cold front, the air will feel cooler and less humid today— making for a pleasant first day of summer! High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with ample sunshine. The big weather story will be an extended heat wave, which kicks off this weekend! The hottest days will be a four day stretch from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, where highs temps will range from 95-100° and heat indices will reach 110°.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5-10mph.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79.
Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high near 94.