Seasonal for the first day of astronomical summer!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! In the wake of the cold front, the air will feel cooler and less humid today— making for a pleasant first day of summer! High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with ample sunshine. The big weather story will be an extended heat wave, which kicks off this weekend! The hottest days will be a four day stretch from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, where highs temps will range from 95-100° and heat indices will reach 110°.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5-10mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high near 94.