Seasonal for the first day of astronomical summer!

Heating up this weekend...
A cold front brought heavy rain and strong storms to the region today. Some areas picked up over 1.00" of rain in less than one hour! In the wake of the cold front, cooler and less humid air will usher in, making Friday more pleasant! The big weather story will be a major heat wave, which is set to begin Saturday June 21st and last until Saturday June 28th! The hottest days will be a four day stretch from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, where highs temps will range from 95-100° and heat indices will reach 110°.
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! In the wake of the cold front, the air will feel cooler and less humid today— making for a pleasant first day of summer! High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon with ample sunshine. The big weather story will be an extended heat wave, which kicks off this weekend! The hottest days will be a four day stretch from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, where highs temps will range from 95-100° and heat indices will reach 110°.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5-10mph.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79.
Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high near 94.

