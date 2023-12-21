Watch Now
Seasonal & dry today

Milder temps for the holidays...
Highs are seasonal heading into Thursday. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will remain near/slightly above average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s and low-50s. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/less-breezy-with-more-sun
Posted at 2:16 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 02:19:25-05

BALTIMORE — Dry and seasonal today with highs in the mid to upper-40s. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will rise above average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s and mid-50s. Most of the holiday weekend will be rain/snow-free with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Christmas Day looks dry with plenty of clouds and milder, but rain showers arrive for the first day of Kwanzaa.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

