Seasonal & dry today

BALTIMORE — Dry and seasonal today with highs in the mid to upper-40s. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will rise above average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s and mid-50s. Most of the holiday weekend will be rain/snow-free with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Christmas Day looks dry with plenty of clouds and milder, but rain showers arrive for the first day of Kwanzaa.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.