Seasonal But Breezy Opening Day

It's a cold and frosty start to Opening Day, but it will warm up nicely to seasonal temps by first pitch. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Frost Advisories are in effect until 9AM. A few showers are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Above normal temps will continue into the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with showers and storms possible.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Monday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

