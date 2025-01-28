Seasonal & breezy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s with more clouds compared to Monday. Winds will pick up today and Wednesday with wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Feeling more like early March has we head into the middle of the week, with highs in the low-50s on Wednesday. Rain chances increase on Friday and showers will spill over into the start of the weekend. If that system tracks more south, the snow potential increases. Temperatures will range near normal on Saturday and Sunday, in the low to mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Rain. High near 52.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.