Seasonal & breezy for Election Day

BALTIMORE — More seasonal today with highs nearing 60° with breezy northerly winds. Expect plenty of sunshine today as you head out to vote! High temperatures will be in the upper-50s Wednesday. Temperatures trend milder late-week thanks to Subtropical Storm Nicole and the influence it was have across the east coast. Rain moves in on Friday as the outer bands reach the Mid-Atlantic. Total rain amounts are still uncertain, but expect Friday night and early Saturday morning to be soggy. Then, late fall comes back with a vengeance as cold Canadian air rushes in and drops our temperatures.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Veterans Day Showers, mainly after 2pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47.