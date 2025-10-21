Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Seasonable with some sun on this Tuesday

Showers return this evening...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Slightly milder today, thanks to breezy southerly wind gusts up to 25 mph! Temperatures will warm up into the low-70s this afternoon. A cold front swings through this evening, which may generate a few spotty showers after sunset. Rainfall amounts will generally be light as the showers taper off by sunrise on Wednesday morning. High pressure builds in late-week and temperatures take a tumble, with afternoon highs in the low-60s and morning lows in the low-40s. Staying unseasonably cool this weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind becoming south 8-16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

