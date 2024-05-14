Scattered t-showers on Primary Election Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! An area of low pressure impacts the region today through Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be quite seasonal, in the low to mid-70s. Briefly drying out late-week with highs in the upper-70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Friday evening into Saturday as another storm system approaches. Kicking off the weekend with a few showers on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the rain will exit the area by the afternoon just in time for the 149th Preakness Stakes. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-70s this weekend with more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s early next week!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 60. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 70.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.