Scattered storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Dry skies this morning with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise near 80°. A cold front impacts the region today- generating scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures and humidity levels drop throughout the rest of the work week, into the mid-70s with ample sunshine. The weekend looks mostly rain-free with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-80s. Feeling warm early next week with a possible shower/thunderstorm chance on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A high near 84.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.