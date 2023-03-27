Scattered showers to start the week

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week with plenty of clouds and highs in the mid to upper-50s. Scattered showers arrive by late-morning and continue into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers should taper off by sunset. Broken clouds in store for Tuesday with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures will hang out near seasonal levels for much of the week, in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will warm up well into the 60s on Friday. It will feel even warmer on Saturday, with highs in the 70s. Another storm system moves into the region late-week-bringing gusty winds and a round of showers Friday night into Saturday. Drier on Sunday with temperatures trending near average.

Have a great start to the week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers, mainly before 5pm. High near 59. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.