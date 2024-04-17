Scattered showers & storms today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A warm front lifts into the region today, generating scattered showers during the afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures tumble down into the mid-60s and low-70s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Drier conditions are expected for Thursday with the slight chance of a shower or two. A cold front moves approaches the area late week- sparking some showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday. Cooler and drier conditions are in store for the back half of the weekend. High pressure continues into early next week, leaving us with plenty of dry time, sunshine, and near-normal temperatures for Earth Day.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.