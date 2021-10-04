Scattered Showers & Storms Are Possible

Today will be humid with the chance for showers and storms. Expect highs above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. The chance for showers and the muggy conditions will stick around through the week.

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.