Scattered showers on this Friday-Eve

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Starting the day off with clouds and damp roads. Scattered showers will arrive this afternoon with some embedded rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-50s through the end of the week. An isolated shower or two is not out of the question on Friday afternoon/early-evening with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Conditions dry out this weekend with more sunshine and seasonal highs in the 60s on Sunday! Dry skies and milder through the first half of next week with temperatures warming well into the 60s and low-70s!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.