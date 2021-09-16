Scattered Showers and Storms Possible This Afternoon

Not as hot today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon with heavy downpours possible. The chance for showers sticks around into the start of the weekend. Highs remain above normal into the first day of Fall next Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.