Scattered rain showers return

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting the day off with some patchy fog and drizzle for the morning commute. Showers become more scattered through the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-50s. As the front crosses the area on Thursday, rain will become more widespread along the bay communities and the Eastern Shore. Right now, showers linger throughout the time of first pitch during the O's Home Opener at Camden Yards. Drying out on Friday with sunny skies and winds increase. Temperatures will warm near 60° by the end of the week and will climb into the mid-60s for Easter weekend. An isolated shower is possible later in the day on Saturday, but skies look mostly dry for Easter Sunday. Showers return early next week with temperatures in the low-60s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Drizzle this morning, with afternoon showers. Patchy fog. High near 54. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.