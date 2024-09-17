Scattered light showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Scattered light to moderate showers arrive today and become a bit steadier this evening as a coastal low pressure system travels north. The overall thunderstorm threat is low and model guidance has trended drier- leading to lower rainfall totals. Flooding is not a concern, but there may be some coastal flooding along the immediate Anne Arundel county shoreline, thanks to persistent easterly wind gusts up to 25 mph through Wednesday during the time of high tide. On and off shower chances linger into Wednesday before conditions dry out later-week. The weekend will be mostly dry and cooler with temperatures rising into the mid-70s for the first day of autumn.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.