Rising above freezing today with sunshine

BALTIMORE — Sunshine returns today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper-30s. We trade the frigid feel & snowy setup for wet & warmer weather this week! More seasonal temperatures are expected on Tuesday with more clouds and a slight chance of a pop-up rain shower during the afternoon/evening hours. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday before the weather pattern becomes more active and soggy late-week. Temperatures will rise throughout the week, with the 60s making a comeback Thursday and Friday! Right now, it looks like temperatures cool down and conditions briefly dry out for the first half of the weekend, before another round of showers slides through on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday Rain. High near 60.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 53.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.