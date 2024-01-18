Rising above freezing today!

BALTIMORE — Another bitterly cold start to the day with single digit wind chills. Clouds increase today with afternoon temperatures rising above freezing, into the mid-30s. Light snow showers make another appearance on Friday as our next system moves into the region. The timing and exact amount of snowfall is still a bit uncertain, but model guidance is showing between 1-3" of snow for most. Locally higher amounts up to 4" are not out of the question near the state line. Stay tuned as this forecast can/will change. Bitterly cold and blustery heading into the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs at or below freezing. It will feel bitterly cold for the Ravens game on Saturday! Sunshine increases throughout the weekend. The temperatures rebound back above normal, into the mid to upper-40s next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Snow likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming north around 5-10 mph.

Friday Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.