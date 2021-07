WMAR

The weak cold front that slid through the area Monday won't bring a major cool down tomorrow-- but dewpoint are going to from the lower 70s to the low to mid 60s. While that doesn't sound like a major change, it does mean that things will be less humid Tuesday afternoon. A series of cold fronts will slide through the area and by Saturday it will feel amazing outside! Enjoy it -- we're still in July and the pendulum is sure to swing in the other direction.

