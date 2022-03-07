Record Heat And Severe Storms Kick Off The Week

Record high temperatures, severe storms and gusty winds are all on tap today. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will be windy with southwesterly gusts up to 40-45 mph. Strong to severe storms will move in just in time for evening rush hour. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. Tomorrow will be breezy but seasonal with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cold rain and high elevation snow will prevail by mid-week. Rain chances will persist into the first half of the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44.