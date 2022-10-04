Record cold possible today

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers linger throughout the day, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be breezy. Northerly wind gusts of 25-30 mph will usher in cooler air, only allowing temperatures to reach the low to mid-50s. Slowly drying out Wednesday with milder temperatures in the mid-60s. The 70s make a comeback late-week with tons of sunshine! A cold front moves through on Friday, knocking temperatures down into the 60s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Patchy fog. High near 53. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog. Low around 49. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 67.