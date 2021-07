WMAR

First... let's talk about it.

Last year, temperatures climbed to or above 90° 45 times-- including two afternoons where we reached 100°.

So far this year, we've seen our fair share of 90°+ afternoons -- 26 of them!

WMAR

Unfortunately, our recent "cool" spell is coming to an end this weekend and we'll see temps returning to the 90s by Sunday.

#staytuned

#staysafe

#stayhydrated