Rather cold Sunday forecast

Frigid temperatures for the second half of the weekend
WMAR
Good morning, happy Sunday!
Temperatures start off frigid today with highs only reaching the 20s and 30s across the state. Winds are moving from the north and west, adding a chill to an already cold day. Sunshine will be the star of the show throughout the majority of the day with a few passing clouds. Conditions remain mostly clear, even headed into the overnight hours and into Monday. Overnight, lows will see some improvement as we start to shake some of the impacts of the earlier frontal system.
Abigail Degler Sunday forecast

