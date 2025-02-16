Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rainy Sunday forecast

Rain continues across portions of the state
We start off the morning mostly dry with a few showers to our west and south. We will see a bigger push of moisture by afternoon leading to some heavy batches of rain. Sunday isn't a complete wash with rain tapering off for the second half of the day.
Posted
and last updated

Good Sunday to you!
We start off the morning mostly dry with a few showers to our west and south. We will see a bigger push of moisture by afternoon leading to some heavy batches of rain. Sunday isn't a complete wash with rain tapering off for the second half of the day. Heavy clouds look to linger throughout the majority of the afternoon with highs well above average.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft