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Rain wrapping up

Morning shower potential moves out as the afternoon rolls in. Visibility will be impacted for portions of travel today
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Good morning, happy Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be near average this afternoon. Clouds stick around past the morning hours, making for a partly sunny day ahead. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but we see a drier trend moving into Monday. Heat returns in full force as we roll into next week. Triple digits look possible by Friday.

Have a safe weekend!

Sunday
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 79.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

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Kelly Groft