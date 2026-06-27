Rain wrapping up

Good morning, happy Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be near average this afternoon. Clouds stick around past the morning hours, making for a partly sunny day ahead. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but we see a drier trend moving into Monday. Heat returns in full force as we roll into next week. Triple digits look possible by Friday.

Have a safe weekend!

Sunday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Scattered thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.